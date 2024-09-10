Get to know Max Gilbert, Tennessee's new starting placekicker
Tennessee football has a new kicker in 2024.Max Gilbert, a redshirt freshman, won the job and has opened the season 5-for-6 and perfect within 40 yards for the Vols.Here's what you need to know abo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news