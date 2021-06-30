Grant Godfrey details Vols' interest, recruiting & football family with VQ

Football has always been the focus of the Godfrey family.

Randall Godfrey stared at Georgia in the 90s and was later an All-Pro with the Tennessee Titans after being draftd by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round. But now, it’s his son Grant’s turn in the spotlight.

Grant Godfrey is a 2023 outside linebacker from Suwannee, Ga. where he attends North Gwinnett High School. Thanks to the COVID shutdown, the rising junior is just now beginning to jump on program’s radar.

“Tennessee offered me about a month ago,” Godfrey told Volquest. “I’m a versatile defensive player who can line up outside or on the edge. Sometimes I play inside the box. Tennessee likes the way I run sideline to sideline and how physical I play the game.”

Originally, Godfrey planned to take part in one of Tennessee’s prospect camps a few weeks ago but was unable to due to a 7-on-7 conflict. Still, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound athlete made the effort to come up last Friday for an unofficial check-in.

“It’s a beautiful campus,” Godfrey said of Tennessee. “I was able to tour the campus and try on some uniforms. I saw the stadium and loved the design and how loud it can get in there. I also spent a lot of time with the coaches and really like the staff.”