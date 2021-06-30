Grant Godfrey details Vols' interest, recruiting & football family with VQ
Football has always been the focus of the Godfrey family.
Randall Godfrey stared at Georgia in the 90s and was later an All-Pro with the Tennessee Titans after being draftd by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round. But now, it’s his son Grant’s turn in the spotlight.
Grant Godfrey is a 2023 outside linebacker from Suwannee, Ga. where he attends North Gwinnett High School. Thanks to the COVID shutdown, the rising junior is just now beginning to jump on program’s radar.
“Tennessee offered me about a month ago,” Godfrey told Volquest. “I’m a versatile defensive player who can line up outside or on the edge. Sometimes I play inside the box. Tennessee likes the way I run sideline to sideline and how physical I play the game.”
Originally, Godfrey planned to take part in one of Tennessee’s prospect camps a few weeks ago but was unable to due to a 7-on-7 conflict. Still, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound athlete made the effort to come up last Friday for an unofficial check-in.
“It’s a beautiful campus,” Godfrey said of Tennessee. “I was able to tour the campus and try on some uniforms. I saw the stadium and loved the design and how loud it can get in there. I also spent a lot of time with the coaches and really like the staff.”
Part of the visit involved the 2023 prospect sitting down to watch film with Tennessee linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary.
“I was able to hang out with coach BJ a lot and really had a good time looking over their defense,” the Peach State native said. “He told me he loves how I see the game because only a few people can see it like I do.
“He was also telling me just how great of a school Tennessee is. That’s really important for me in recruiting.”
Godfrey was brought up as a defensive back playing all around the secondary. Once he hit his growth spurt, linebacker was the move and he’s been there since his freshman campaign. With great size, the Suwannee, Ga. native can also cover a lot of ground.
“Every week during the season, I go and watch several hours of film with my dad and we evaluate how I’ll attack the opponents,” Godfrey said of his father, who was the 1992 SEC Freshman of the Year. “I learn a lot from him and rely on his experience. I really love sitting down and watching the game with him.”
Godfrey has eight offers early on as Tennessee is on the list with Kentucky, Virginia, TCU, Boston College, Georgia Tech, UCF and Arkansas State. The prospect worked out for Georgia, the hometown school and his father’s alma mater, on June 8. The Bulldogs haven’t offered yet but have interest.
“I’ve always watched Tennessee on TV, but it’s always been from a Georgia perspective. Now, that’s going to change,” Godfrey said of the Vols. “I’ll be watching from a different perspective now and I really don’t know who to root for.
“My dad is very supportive of me and my brother, who is a highly-recruited basketball player in the 2022 class. He doesn’t care where we go as long as we are happy. He wants us to choose our own destiny and to make our own smart decision.”
Tennessee and Georgia are the only stops Godfrey has made in June. Georgia Tech and Georgia (again) may be on the radar over the next few days before the dead period ensues.
“I’m really high on Tennessee right now,” Godfrey concluded. “It’s at the top of my list right now. I love it.”