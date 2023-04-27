Following a sweep over Vanderbilt and a mid-week win over Bellarmine, Tennessee caught the nation's attention.

The four-game win streak shot the Vols back into the rankings and recreated talks about possible postseason success.

With the newly created expectations once again being placed on Tennessee, it was tasked with hosting Mississippi State for a weekend set.

However, it took a walk-off for the Vols to claim an 8-7 win over the Bulldogs and to stay in the win column.

Hitting the walk-off was Griffin Merritt.

In the bottom of the ninth, Merritt led off the inning after pinch-hitting earlier in the match. He cranked a home run to dead center over the batter's eye to finalize the game and put Tennessee on top.

This slug came just six days after his last walk-off homer. He gave the Vols the win over Vanderbilt last Friday in extra innings in a similar fashion, as well.

It didn't always appear as if a walk-off would be necessary for Tennessee to win, though.

In the first inning, the Vols put up four runs to take the advantage. This came on four singles and a walk. Jared Dickey, Dylan Dreiling and Zane Denton drove in the RBI during the frame.

The only other runs before the winning score came in the form of a two-out rally in the fifth. Christian Scott and Maui Ahuna combined for three RBI in the inning.

Due to this onslaught of scores, Tennessee claimed a 7-1 lead through five innings.

However, the end of Andrew Lindsey's outing and the group of relievers following him spelled doom.

Lindsey finished with 5.2 innings pitched while giving up three runs on seven hits before being pulled.

Kirby Connell got out of the ensuing jam left by Lindsey but gave up a solo shot in the following frame. Then, Aaron Combs gave up two more runs before Chase Burns entered with a one-run lead.

Despite Burns' recent success, he gave up a solo home run in the top of the ninth to allow Mississippi State to tie the game.

As a whole, the pitching staff allowed seven runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out nine.

Burns was credited with the win.

Next, Tennessee will look to clinch a series win on Friday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ET with Chase Dollander on the bump.