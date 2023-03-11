Following a 23-4 win on Friday and a 6-0 win earlier on Saturday, Tennessee entered the final game of the series with Morehead State without previously facing much resistance.

However, in the Vols' (14-3) 6-3 win over the Eagles (9-7), Tennessee wasn't able to simply coast to another victory.

Instead, the Vols found themself up just a run in the middle of the sixth inning.

What caused this close differential was a strong sixth inning from Morehead State's bats. Drew Beam got the start for Tennessee but began to unravel in the inning.

Beam forfeited three hits and two runs in the frame before being yanked for Kirby Connell who got out of the jam.

By the end of Beam's outing, he recorded 5.2 innings pitched, six allowed hits, three runs and nine strikeouts.

However, despite entering the bottom of the sixth with just a one-run lead, the Vols used Griffin Merritt's second home run of the night to create separation. The two-run shot made it a 6-3 game while giving the team breathing room.

Merritt also hit a two-run bomb in the second inning to score the first runs of the game. With a solo shot in the first match of the doubleheader, this marked three on the day for the left fielder.

In the second game, he finished with four RBI and two runs.

Tennessee's only other runs came on a two-run blast by Maui Ahuna in the fifth inning. With two shots on Friday, Ahuna is up to three home runs on the weekend, as well.

Despite running into trouble in the sixth inning, the pitching staff responded well to finish the game. Connell and Seth Halvorsen slammed the door shut to close it out.

Connell came in and pitched 0.2 innings where he recorded a fly out and ground out.

Then, Halvorsen came in to relieve Connell. He finished out the game to ensure Morehead State would have no chance of a comeback.

He totaled 2.2 innings pitched and three strikeouts without giving up a hit. This effort was rewarded with his second save of the year.

Next, the Vols will host Lipscomb on Tuesday in the team's final out-of-conference game before SEC play begins. Tennessee opens the conference slate with a trip to Missouri over the weekend.

The mid-week battle with the Bisons is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.