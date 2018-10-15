For their career days on The Plains at Auburn, Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has been named an SEC's co-offensive player of the week and senior Kyle Phillips with had a career high 9 tackles and a forced fumble, was named one of the defensive players of the week.



In Tennessee's 30-24 win, Guarantano was 21 of 32 for 328 yards and two touchdowns.

Guarantano was fantastic on third down. He was 11 of 14 for 188 yards and a touchdown. Nine of the 11 completions went for first downs. Even more impressive was Guarantano on 3rd and long. On third downs of 8 yards or more, Guarantano was 8 for 8 for 168 yards and a touchdown.

Following his first SEC win, Guarantano credited his teammates for making him successful.

"We had many, many explosive plays," Guarantano said. "They did a great job of high pointing. Those 50/50 balls, we talk about it all the time, those are what is going to win SEC games. There is great defenses and great defensive backs all around so those are the catches we have to make to compete. The offensive line job did a great job today. That's one of the best defensive lines in the country. I think we played well as an offense."

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt has said since his arrival to Rocky Top that the key attribute for his quarterback has to be the ability to make the 10 other offensive players around him better. Saturday he saw the New Jersey native do that.

"The way the other ten guys play affects how he plays," Pruitt said. "I think he did a really good job of having an effect on his teammates. We had some guys that played their best football. Our offensive staff did some good things, they moved the pocket, created some explosive plays and the wide receivers did a really good job of making plays."