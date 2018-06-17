Tennessee was the first SEC program to offer Whitehaven tight end Cormontae Hamilton a scholarship Thursday, but not before Jeremy Pruitt made an interesting request at the school’s camp.

“That was the first time I had ever heard a college coach ask me to play defense,” Hamilton told Volquest.

“I was surprised.”

Hamilton has been on Tennessee’s radar for a couple months, and while the Vols like the Memphis native’s skill-set and soft hands at tight end, the staff has long been intrigued by his athletic ability on defense as an outside linebacker/rush end.

Evidently, they were impressed with their first-hand look at Hamilton on defense, giving the tight end his-then second Power 5 offer.

“I camped well there and the coaches loved what I did at tight end but then they switched me over to linebacker and I did good. I did couple little pass rushing drills,” Hamilton explained.

“Then they took me into coach Brian’s (Niedermeyer’s) office and coach Pruitt came in and asked how I was doing and said he wanted to give me a scholarship offer. He told me that we love you at tight end, but we’d like to really look at you on defense also. So if I got to Tennessee, I’d might be playing both sides.”

Hamilton measured in at 6-foot-3, 253 pounds and said Tennessee “really likes my size on defense.” He averaged 23.6 yards per catch last season for Whitehaven but does have a bit of experience playing defense in high school for renowned Memphis coach Rodney Saulsberry.

“I started off playing defense in high school. A matter of fact, I played defensive line, d-tackle and then coach had me at some middle linebacker,” Hamilton said.

“I’m good at linebacker actually, but if I go to the next level and get more help on it, I could be wonderful.”

Hamilton camped at Louisville on Friday, earning an offer, and is set return to Ohio State for another camp next week. Ole Miss extended a scholarship, too, with OSU and Oklahoma upping its interest recently. The 3-star prospect plans to take official visits in the fall and then close in on a decision.

“I’m going to wait and see how it all goes out,” he said.