Heupel's most important choice

Seated in a line, socially distanced from each other and the media, Tennessee’s four scholarship quarterbacks answered questions.

Questions about their off-season, questions about their fit in the new offense and questions about how they feel about being in the deepest quarterback competition in a long time.

Tennessee played four quarterbacks in 1994, but it wasn’t a four man competition. In 2000, Tennessee started three quarterbacks in a three man competition only because Casey Clausen was medically shut down in the middle of the competition.

Bottom line is four man quarterback races are the norm and in today’s world neither is all four quarterbacks talking about it to the media.

Just before the signal callers took their posts at media day on Haslem Field, offensive coordinator Alex Golesh was finishing up his media session inside the north studio in the Neyland Thompson Sports Complex and made it clear sooner is better in finding one of the seated to lead his offense.

“To me there’s a huge sense of urgency, you want to start to gear, shape the offense towards who that guy is and having a plan for who the next one is because you have to have a plan A and a plan B,” Golesh said. “This COVID thing is still real you have to have a plan C maybe a plan D even. I would like to have a pecking order as fast as we can. We are going to give all of those guys a really honest fair shake at this thing early and then the pressure is on to at least get your top two to a point where you can start to split those reps. A week, week and a half is my goal to at least have a top 2.

“For me, for us as an offense the faster it happens, the better.”

Fast is good. Being right is better. For Josh Heupel the biggest decision he will make in his first year on the job isn’t the assembly of his staff. It isn’t recruiting. It isn’t a critical play call in a game.

It’s picking a quarterback.

Through the years there have been many quarterback competitions. Some have worked and some haven’t. In 1971, Tennessee couldn’t make a quarterback decision and a defense with multiple All-Americans on it finished the year disappointed in the Liberty Bowl.

The battle between Heath Shuler and Jerry Colquitt was a heated one. Shuler was the better playmaker and his teammates rallied around him. Colquitt would have won at Tennessee, but picking Shuler, who finished second in the Heisman race was the right call.

In 2004, Phillip Fulmer let the competition play itself out on the field and Erik Ainge took over the job from Brent Schaeffer as he beat Florida and won at Georgia.

A year later, Fulmer picked Ainge over Rick Clausen after Clausen played better in scrimmages in the pre-season. Clausen had the players trust and performed better in what was said to be a quarterback competition. Fulmer’s choice hurt the chemistry of that team badly as they went 5-6.

You could go on and on about various battles but the fact is this, Josh Heupel has a critical choice to make this month. It might be an easy choice depending on how guys play. It might be a really hard choice depending on how they play.

Regardless, it has to be the right choice. That choice isn’t based on physical traits. It has to be based on belief.

“You have to trust them,” Heupel said. “They have he ball in their hand every single play. They control so much of what we do offensively. There’s a lot on their plate. The ability to trust that guy with the ball is extremely important. I think it’s important your offensive players, staff, and defensive players sees that guy earns the opportunity to be that guy.”

An opportunity that starts in the morning and is going to happen quickly.