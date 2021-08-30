Heupel tabs Milton at quarterback

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has named Joe Milton his starting quarterback for Thursday night’s season opener against Bowling Green.

Heupel made the announcement at his final media availability on Monday for Thursday night’s kickoff at 8pm.

Milton arrived on campus in May after transferring from Michigan quickly earning praise for his arm strength and size. Throughout fall camp Milton separated himself from the quarterback field and spent last week taking all the first team reps.

“Joe has really progressed during the course of our training camp,” Heupel said. “You look at the first half and then the second half, (he’s) much more comfortable in what we’re asking him to do and has great ownership.”

Milton started the first two games last season for Michigan throwing for over 300 yards in both. Milton’s season was cut short by a wrist injury and he decided to transfer.