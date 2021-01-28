VolQuest - Heupel targets Ty Simpson in early hours on job

Heupel targets Ty Simpson in early hours on job
Having just been on the job for a matter of hours, new Tennessee head football coach josh Heupel found himself on the phone with national quarterback prospect Ty Simpson.
"It was real satisfying," Simpson said. "Just seeing him throughout the years at UCF and Missouri, he's known as an offensive wizard. It's very humbling to know that it was his first day and he was calling me and the others guys in the state."
Simpson knew that Heupel would reaching out. This isn’t his first rodeo with the coaching change having just experienced Alabama changing offensive coordinators last month. The discussion was smooth as the former national championship winning quarterback laid an early foundation.
"We talked about getting to know each other and philosophy," Simpson said. "We discussed what he wants to do at Tennessee and how he can make my dreams come true in making me an NFL quarterback.
"He developed several quarterbacks and he also finished runner-up for the Heisman to one of my favorites, quarterback Chris Weinke. He know what it takes to get there both as a player and as a coach."
Tennessee’s newest head coach spent much of the evening on Wednesday by recruiting. He worked the in-state talent really really hard and they took notice as a collective group.
"The players in the 22’ class are tight," Simpson said. "We know we want to go play together. Getting to stay at home and represent our home state and university would be really cool. Maybe we will get to do that one day."
The Martin, Tennessee native is looking forward to the next opportunity to talk with Heupel as he learns more and more.
"I'm very intrigued to pick his brain and talk ball with him more," Simpson said. "Just to see what his philosophy is and what he could do with me. I've seen what he has done at UCF, Missouri and Oklahoma so to see him have quarterbacks throw for lots of yards is appealing."
Simpson has heard more and more from schools such as Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, LSU and Notre Dame in recent days. They have picked up the pace and now Tennessee will need to find a way to keep pace with a recruitment that seems more open now than ever.
"I feel like I'm very open now with the firing of coach Pruitt," Simpson said. "We had such a good relationship that I always thought I would play for him one day. Now with coach Heupel there and getting to know other programs better that I want to slow things down and see if I can build relationships with the new staff. I want to get a better understanding of playing at Tennessee for coach Heupel and how that would benefit me. Learning how staying at home and building back the programs like it was in the 90's would benefit me and make my dreams come true."