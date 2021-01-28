VolQuest - Heupel targets Ty Simpson in early hours on job

Having just been on the job for a matter of hours, new Tennessee head football coach josh Heupel found himself on the phone with national quarterback prospect Ty Simpson.

"It was real satisfying," Simpson said. "Just seeing him throughout the years at UCF and Missouri, he's known as an offensive wizard. It's very humbling to know that it was his first day and he was calling me and the others guys in the state."

Simpson knew that Heupel would reaching out. This isn’t his first rodeo with the coaching change having just experienced Alabama changing offensive coordinators last month. The discussion was smooth as the former national championship winning quarterback laid an early foundation.

"We talked about getting to know each other and philosophy," Simpson said. "We discussed what he wants to do at Tennessee and how he can make my dreams come true in making me an NFL quarterback.

"He developed several quarterbacks and he also finished runner-up for the Heisman to one of my favorites, quarterback Chris Weinke. He know what it takes to get there both as a player and as a coach."

Tennessee’s newest head coach spent much of the evening on Wednesday by recruiting. He worked the in-state talent really really hard and they took notice as a collective group.

"The players in the 22’ class are tight," Simpson said. "We know we want to go play together. Getting to stay at home and represent our home state and university would be really cool. Maybe we will get to do that one day."



