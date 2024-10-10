Advertisement

Tennessee football's unique challenge of preparing for two quarterbacks

Tennessee football's unique challenge of preparing for two quarterbacks

Inside Tennessee's preparation for facing both Florida quarterbacks, Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Updating Tennessee's running back room five games into the season

Updating Tennessee's running back room five games into the season

Updating what Tennessee football's running back room looks like and what position coach De'Rail Sims thinks.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Everything Josh Heupel, Billy Napier said on SEC Coaches Teleconference

Everything Josh Heupel, Billy Napier said on SEC Coaches Teleconference

Tennessee and Florida play on Saturday. Here is everything both coaches said about the match up.

 • Noah Taylor
Tennessee run game looking to 'attack' improving Florida defense

Tennessee run game looking to 'attack' improving Florida defense

The run game will be key for the Vols against the Gators on Saturday night.

 • Noah Taylor
Tennessee's offense shifts focus to Florida, need for improvement

Tennessee's offense shifts focus to Florida, need for improvement

Tennessee's offense, particularly the offensive line, will be challenged by Florida in an effort to get back on track.

 • Ryan Sylvia

Oct 10, 2024
HIGHLIGHTS: Tennessee basketball holds preseason practice
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

