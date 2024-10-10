HIGHLIGHTS: Tennessee basketball holds preseason practice

in other news
Tennessee football's unique challenge of preparing for two quarterbacks
Inside Tennessee's preparation for facing both Florida quarterbacks, Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway.
Updating Tennessee's running back room five games into the season
Updating what Tennessee football's running back room looks like and what position coach De'Rail Sims thinks.
Everything Josh Heupel, Billy Napier said on SEC Coaches Teleconference
Tennessee and Florida play on Saturday. Here is everything both coaches said about the match up.
Tennessee run game looking to 'attack' improving Florida defense
The run game will be key for the Vols against the Gators on Saturday night.
Tennessee's offense shifts focus to Florida, need for improvement
Tennessee's offense, particularly the offensive line, will be challenged by Florida in an effort to get back on track.
