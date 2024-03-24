Jasmine Powell admitted she was scared when she entered the transfer portal. With two years of eligibility remaining, Powell was leaving Minnesota in hopes of starting new and finding a home that would balance her desired on and off-court aspects.

Tennessee assistant coach Joy McCorvey identified the guard out of the portal and got her on a trip to Knoxville to see what the Lady Vols had to offer. It was during this visit that she took in a night of hibachi with what would be her future teammates.

At the dinner, Powell quickly connected with the members of the Lady Vols that were in attendance. Those who were there recount laughter and an instant chemistry forming.

When Powell returned home to analyze her potential new landing spots, what stood out was the night she met the members of Tennessee's roster.

"We were literally laughing the entire time," said Powell. "We were cracking jokes. I was kind of able to open up my shell. That's kind of the key moment that I really went back to when I went home. I was like, I can really see myself there and enjoy every moment with these girls. I think that was one critical part. I really, really loved it."

Tamari Key and Kaiya Wynn were some of the Lady Vols in attendance for the hibachi dinner and remember their first impressions of Powell being that she meshed well with the team.

It wasn't just jokes, though. They also quickly figured out that Powell was looking for a place she could win and would add a competitive edge.

"My first impression of her off the court is she's hilarious," said Key. "She's one of the funniest people on the team. I think the whole visit we were cracking jokes as soon as she stepped on campus. But also that she's a competitor. She was really good at making reads on the offensive end. And you know she's going to have your back on both ends of the court."

It's this balance that made Tennessee special to Powell. Finding a team that is a fit both socially and athletically is tough to find.

Powell wasn't sure if that would even be possible. Despite her doubts, that's what the Lady Vols have offered. A program rich in tradition that still checks off her off-court check list.

"I never thought I'd find it when I went to the portal," said Powell. "It's scary going to the portal. You don't know who you're going to find, who's lying to you, you don't know anything. When you go out and you go on these visits and you see how they compete on the court every single possession and then off the court they're funny, they're silly, they can be themselves."

The trip's dinner may have been the most fun part, but Powell also recounts seeing the program's legacy. Tennessee has eight National Championships and a large collection of cut down nets from SEC titles and Final Four appearances.

Seeing the remnants of the pinnacle of college basketball can be frightening. While some programs are still attempting to get to this point, the Lady Vols boast possibly the best history in the sport.

This may scare others away but it appealed to Powell. The legacy weighed on her, but it also helped her understand that Tennessee had the aspects needed to compete at the highest level.

"It's really intimidating but it's a nice intimating," said Powell. "Coming on a tour, you realize this is the real deal, they've done this before, you have a coaching staff that can get you there, you have players there that want to get there. It's really, really special."

Competing for a National Championship was one of the main things she looked for in the portal. When she got to meet with head coach Kellie Harper, she got to the point. She wanted to discuss the possibility of bringing the Lady Vols a ninth ring.

Now, Powell is in the midst of her second NCAA Tournament run with Tennessee. In her last season of eligibility, she has her eyes set further ahead than the team's Sweet 16 run from a year ago.

The 6-seed Lady Vols picked up a win over 11-seed Green Bay on Saturday and will now face 3-seed NC State for a spot in the Sweet 16.

After not reaching the big dance in her Golden Gophers tenure, she now has experience in these high pressure situations. Powell has comfort as the team's point guard and knows to take things one game as a time.

In the past, she caught herself getting distracted. In her final ride, she is soaking in every moment.