This won't be the first time Tennessee basketball has met Purdue on the court this season.

During a trip to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational, the Vols met the Boilermakers and ultimately fell 71-67.

A big factor in the game was the play of Zach Edey who scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Since that initial matchup in November, Tennessee's bigs have improved. Both Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka struggled in that matchup and fouled out of the game.

The difference now is the duo have gone through an SEC slate to prepare them. During conference play, they've had to battle in the paint against some of the best bigs in the country.

Jahmai Mashack thinks this will help the duo of centers in getting the correct positioning and being physical without fouling.

"I definitely feel like it's improved a lot," said Mashack. "I think it's given Tobe and Jonas, our SEC play has given them a lot of experience to guard a lot of really good post players. I think that's something we didn't have when we played them the first time. I think it's important, it's easier said than done, but I think they're really getting a lot better at positioning themselves, pushing the bigs off the block, making sure they're physical but without fouling and just making sure they're staying between him and the basket."

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes agrees that the physicality of the SEC helped his bigs get to where they are today. He pointed to the gauntlet the team went through down the stretch to secure the conference regular season title as a point of growth.

What makes things even more difficult is the familiarity that the teams have with each other, though. There weren't a lot of new faces in the league this year causing teams to know what to expect from each other.

"Well, our conference this year, again, I think, when you look at our league -- and I say it, everyone says their league is the best, this, that and whatever," said Barnes. "But our league, going into the last week of the season, there was a possibility of having a five-way tie for first place. Coming down the stretch, we had to play Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, all those back to back. We know each other so well, and it's so hard to get clean looks. It's just hard because in a conference that's what makes it so difficult. Coaches know each other. We just know each other, and it's hard."

Barnes has seen the conference develop in his time at Tennessee, as well. When he first got to Knoxville, the SEC was one of the weaker Power Six conferences in the sport. It primarily used physicality to win games while not relying on skill.

Now, the physicality remains, but there is also an abundance of talent. This combination makes it extremely difficult for bigs.

There may not be a center in the SEC as good as Edey, but going through the conference slate likely helped give comfort to the post players.

"When I first got there, it was a very athletic league, strong, physical league," said Barnes. "It has changed now where it's not only that, we've gotten so much more skilled in our league. Great coaches. Again, I think there's always been terrific coaches in the SEC and college basketball in general. But it's just I really think more of a commitment from universities that maybe hadn't done it in the past where every time you go out on the court, you know you're going to be challenged. There's a great deal of physicality in our league."

Tip-off for the rematch and a trip to the Final Four is set for 2:20 p.m. ET in Detroit and will air on CBS.

For the Vols, it'd be the first ever Final Four in program history. For Purdue, it'd be the third ever and the first since 1980.

Mashack feels good about his bigs' growth and the challenge ahead, though.

"People are going to see how much better they got from then to now," said Mashack.