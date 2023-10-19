Jerry Mack remembers the battles last spring.

Tennessee's defensive front went head-to-head with the Vols' running backs six months ago in spring practices. Two of Tennessee's top two backs were either sidelined or limited in the spring in Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small, leaving sophomore Dylan Sampson and a pair of freshmen to take the bulk of the reps.

Once Wirght and Small returned in fall camp, the Vols' backs were going up against an equally seasoned and deep defensive line.

Now, the two positions groups are headlining the team in the middle of a critical stretch in October.

"I think it all started showing itself a little bit in the spring," Mack, the Vols' running backs coach said. "When you look at spring football practice, we always have really good intents, we always combat competitive. You could see the intensity that we were practicing with in the spring and you start to kind of carry over to the fall. Then, all of the sudden we get a couple of new bodies, healthier, more than anything else, really on both sides of the ball. Guys that weren't available in the spring and we'd be having some battles out there. It's like we always say, 'Iron sharpens iron,' and now what you see is a reflection.

"Our run game is probably better just because our defense has gotten so much better, especially that defensive line unit."

Wright leads the team in rushing, accounting for 571 yards on 80 carries while averaging 7.1 yards per rush. He has rushed for more than 100 yards in four of Tennessee's six games.

In a season where the Vols have had to lean heavily on their run game for production, Wright has been the spark. He showed as much with a first quarter run in Tennessee's 20-13 win over Texas A&M last week when he hurdled a defender as part of a season-high 136-yard rushing performance.

The sequence jump-started the Vols' run game, which finished with 232 yards against a Texas A&M defense that entered the game holding teams to 84.0 yards on the ground.

"(Wright's toughness) builds a lot of confidence in the entire room and the entire team," Mack said. "There was one specific situation last game where he tried to hurdle a guy. You can see that energy that he brought to the table. It ignited the entire offense...For the most part, it was a situation where you could see our intensity, the way we play, the manner in which we play when we touch the ball of a sudden change. It's those kinds of plays."

Tennessee has options outside of Wright, though he has gotten more of the load to this point.

Sampson, who had an impressive freshman campaign in 2022, has already matched his total touchdowns from last season with six, which leads all of Tennessee's running backs.

He scored a game-high four touchdowns in the Vols' 49-13 season-opening win over Virginia and rushed for a career-high 139 yards vs. UTSA in September.

Small, who missed all of spring practice with a shoulder injury, broke the 2,000 yard career mark against Texas A&M and feels like he is as healthy as he has been in his four seasons at Tennessee.

"I feel like I'm moving like the best I've ever moved in college so far and me being healthy, that's giving me a bunch of confidence to attack each and every week and be consistent in who I am on and off the field," Small said. "It's been a big difference in me just being healthy and being the best I can be, maximizing every opportunity."

Tennessee's defensive front has been just as effective.

The Vols are second in the league in sacks with 24.0 and tackles for loss with 52.0. Off the edge, James Pearce Jr. and Tyler Baron have been dominant while the interior has slowed down opposing offenses.

Tennessee was one of the best run-stoppers in college football last season and are currently holding teams to 105 rush yards per game. The Vols limited Texas A&M to just 54 yards on the ground.

Going up against one of the best running backs rooms in the country in the spring and fall camp has helped.

"It was good just being able to go against those guys every day," defensive lineman Omari Thomas said. "We like to be the best, so we come out there trying to be the best on the field every single day. So when we come out on the practice field, we feel like we're going up against the best running backs ever...They make us better because they're so good reading gaps, hitting holes, playing fast. That helps us as a defensive line, keeping our eyes where they're supposed to be. It helps them because we're playing vertical and all that so it goes hand-in-hand. Me and Jabari, we talk about different things, we learn different things. It helps."

"(Facing) our front seven, you have to be really intentional about when you're having those runs, you have to be decisive with your cuts," Small added. "...They are doing a really great job of playing and getting us better."