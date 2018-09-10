The future defensive back had a big night on offense, completing 15-of-26 passes for 196 yards and three TDs. Harris also rushed 11 times for 187 yards and three more scores in a 49-24 win over J.H. Rose.

Marietta was down 35-0 to Wanya Morris and Grayson before engineering a big comeback thanks to three touchdowns from Keyton. The wideout finished the 38-31 loss with six receptions for 121 yards.

Morris and Grayson got a hard fought 38-31 victory over Marietta and Vol commit Ramel Keyton on Friday. Morris helped pave the way for a rushing attack that picked up 316 yards.

Harrison had six tackles, three TFLs , a sack and fumble recovery in a 15-13 loss at Brooks County.

Williams held Lackawanna pitch a first-half shutout against Wagner college en route to a 48-6 victory.

Jalil Clemons sat out an easy 72-6 win over Columbus with a minor toe injury.

The Big Red suffered their first loss of the season, as Memphis University beat MBA 22-7.

Brown and Coosa were off on Friday night.

Simmons had 4 solo and 3 assistant tackles in Pearl Cohn's 18-14 loss to Christ Presbyterian Academy

Beasley and his Heard County team loss to Rockmart 33-0



IMG Academy beat Liberty High School in Nevada 35-0



Cartersville beat McNair 70-0, Lowe had 4 catches for 63 yards and a touchdown in the win.



Middleton had 4 1/2 tackles in a 59-10 win.

McCollough and his team were on a bye.

Fields and Hough were on a bye.

Maurer went 22 of 32 for 280 yards with three touchdowns. He also had five carries for 30 yards and 2 touchdowns.