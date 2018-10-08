Roman Harrison recored 6 tackles and a sack in Bainbridge’s 27-14 win over Veterans HS.

Clemons had five tackles and two sacks in a 79-0 win over Greenville.



Back on the field for the first time since Hurricane Florence ravaged eastern North Carolina Harris completed 11-of-16 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns. Harris also rushed five times for 40 yards and another TD.



Morris and Grayson Co. rolled 59-3 over Shiloh on Friday night. Morris helped pave the way for a dominant offensive performance but his biggest highlight came when he got to live every offensive lineman's dream when he took a handoff from the tailback position and barrelled across for a 2-yard touchdown run.



Brown is sidelined with a foot injury.



Middleton had three tackles, 0.5 a sack and a TFL in a 34-6 win over Northwest Mississippi.



McCollough had nine tackles in a 31-21 win. He also caught some passes on offense

Maurer was 35-53 for 513 yards with three touchdowns passing. He also had 15 carries for 200 yards and three more scores. His team lost 77-67.

Fields had an interception in a 55-19 win.

McBride and Whitehaven beat Memphis Central 35-14.

Peyton caught four balls for 32 yards, as the senior wideout was dinged up in Marietta's 36-14 win over North Paulding.

The Big Red won a rock-fight rivalry game against Ensworth, as Lampley held lead the way for a rushing attack that gained 170 of MBA's 250 total yards in a 14-7 victory.

Lackawanna moved to 6-0 with a 30-26 win over ASA College of New York. Williams finished with five total tackles and a tipped pass.

With cornerbacks coach Terry Fair in attendance, Burrell blocked a field goal to help spark North Gwinnett's 50-25 blowout win over Mill Creek.

Beasley and Heard County beat Temple 41-7. Beasley had a huge night with over 300 yards and 5 touchdowns.



Henry and Dodge City beat Coffeyville 22-21



Simmons and his Pearl-Cohn beat Cordova 62-56. Simmons had 7 total tackles and three blocked kicks.



Lowe had 4 catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in Cartersville's 45-7 win over LaGrange

