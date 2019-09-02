In front of a national television audience, Bailey spearheaded Marietta, the nation's No. 10 team per Max Preps, to a 21-17 comeback win over No. 8 St. Joseph's Prep from Philadelphia. The 4-star quarterback tossed the game-winning touchdown with 1:04 remaining, finishing the night with 263 yards, two scores and one interception. On the Blue Devils' final drive, he picked up a key first down on 2nd-and-12 with a long run.

Calloway had two 25 yard touchdown runs in Morrow's 35-0 win over Forest Park.

Jenkins had three solo tackles and a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown in Ocoee's 34-0 win over Olympia. He's returned a punt for a touchdown in each of his first two games this fall.

Green had one tackle for a loss and one pass broken up in Hutchinson's 31-21 win over Independence.

The 4-star edge rusher had 4.5 tackles for loss in Marietta's big win, including two stops behind the line on consecutive drives in the fourth quarter.

The Flyers started 1-0 after beating up on the Batavia Bulldogs 31-17.

Playing for the nation's No. 1 team, per Max Preps, Bailey was part of a Panthers defense that shutout Simeon 55-0 on Friday.

Hodge and Maryville had the weekend off.

Robinson and Carver High School beat Greenwood High School 19-13

St. John's College beat Deerfield Beach (Fla.) 52-30. McDaniel had an interception that he returned 53 yards to set up a score.

Lawrence had seven tackles, a sack and forced fumble. He also added an 80 yard punt return.

Williamson had five tackles on defense and tallied nine receptions for 90 yards on offense.

Mays had two solo tackles, two assists with a tackle for loss, a sack and a pass breakup. He also had several pancakes on offense.