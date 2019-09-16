McDaniel and St. John’s College fell 35-14 in Duncanville, Texas. After playing in Philadelphia the week before, St. John’s gets no break this week as they travel to IMG this weekend. That will be three straight weeks of top 10 nationally ranked high school teams.

Tennessee's 4-star quarterback had a rough night in a stunning 28-14 loss to Grayson on Friday. Bailey was harassed all night, throwing four interceptions. He finished the night with a season-low 207 passing yards.

Ojluari was part of a Blue Devils defense that struggled to contain Grayson's rushing attack in Friday's 28-14 loss. Despite the Rams missing Clemson commit Phil Mafah, backup tailback Lafayette Gurvin Jr. scored three rushing touchdowns.

Due to injury, Hodge didn’t play in Maryville’s win over rival Alcoa.

In the biggest high school football game in the country this weekend, Bailey and St. Frances, ranked No. 2 nationally per Max Preps, fell to No. 1 Mater Dei 34-18.

Robinson and Carver beat Baker High School 34-19.

Calloway scored two touchdowns in Morrow's 37-31 win over Mundy's Hill.

Hutchinson has not yet posted stats from its 27-6 win over Fort Scott CC.

Mays and Catholic had the week off. They play McCallie this Friday.

Hyatt had 112 total yards and one touchdown in a blowout.

Wright had five tackles in a blowout win.