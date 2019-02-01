

With less than a week before National Signing Day, Tennessee is gearing up for its final official visit weekend as it looks to close out the 2019 class. The Vols are set to host a pair of 5-star prospects but in-state linebacker Chris Russell is no longer expected to make the trip. Longtime top target Darnell Wright headlines the weekend, but Tennessee continues to work to flip 5-star Auburn wideout commit George Pickens, too. Tennessee, which has 19 signees already on board and two other commitments not positioned to sign with the Vols on Wednesday, effectively has three spots remaining in the 2019 class. Here’s where things stands heading into the visits…

SCUTTLE: At this point, it’s actually understating Wright’s recruitment by referring to the 5-star tackle as a strong Tennessee lean. The Huntington, W.Va., native has taken just a single official visit, giving a cursory trip to the home-state school before coming back to Knoxville again this weekend. With Wright cancelling visits to Georgia and Alabama, and not even entertaining pitches from Clemson, Ohio State and others, Tennessee is remarkably positioned for a 5-star prospect who has had a particularly unique recruitment. Wright is close with several Tennessee staffers and 2019 signees, and the Vols will look to put a bow on Wright’s recruitment over the weekend.

SCUTTLE: The 5-star receiver has really shut things down over the last month since the Under Armour All-American Game but Tennessee will get the final face-time with the Top 10 prospect. Pickens has taken official visits to Georgia and Miami the last two weeks. Florida was working to get the nation’s No. 7 overall prospect on campus this weekend, too.

Regardless, a flip looks like an uphill battle for any school. Pickens’ family has a long history with Gus Malzahn and the receiver is very close and longtime 7-on-7 teammates with Auburn quarterback signee Bo Nix. However, there are enough cracks in his recruitment to give other schools some hope, which is why Tennessee looks to swing for the fences this weekend. The Vols’ ties to Hoover High (Ala.) are key here, as well as new offensive coordinator Jim Chaney’s relationship with Pickens. Can they pull off a late flip? Getting Pickens on campus at least gives them a shot.

SCUTTLE: Russell was set to bring his entire family to Knoxville this weekend, but after Jimbo Fisher's in-home visit earlier in the week the Dyersburg (Tenn.) linebacker decided to cancel his OV with the Vols. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound inside linebacker had taken official visits this month to Arkansas and Texas A&M, with both SEC staffs having various levels of optimism just before signing day. The Razorbacks were the first big school to offer Russell, extending a scholarship over the summer. Tennessee hosted Russell during its camp season too, but Vols opted not to pull the trigger with a scholarship. Tennessee and Texas A&M both offered in late November, with Jeremy Pruitt going in-home just before the Early Signing Period in hopes of Russell inking in December. That didn’t happen, and now the Vols are on the outside looking in heading into the final weekend before NSD.