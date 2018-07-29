For the the fourth time in two months, Jordan Huff made his way to Tennessee on Saturday.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound 2019 athlete from Morgan County (Ga.) has been one of the most frequent visitors on Rocky Top this spring, working out for the staff and taking in two other unofficial visits. The 3-star prospect was back in Knoxville as part of Tennessee’s invite-only cookout before both high school teams and the Vols kickstart their fall training camps.

“Everything was great again,” said Huff, who brought his mom on the visit.

“I seen the same things I’ve seen in the past. It was the fourth time I’ve been here. Everything is pretty nice.”

At the end of June, Huff decommited from Michigan State and the Vols have been on his mind ever since. He’s quickly developed a rapport with cornerbacks coach Terry Fair and defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer. The Vols, who picked up two 4-star cornerbacks over the weekend, have discussed with Huff playing corner or possibly even slot receiver. In 2017, Huff scored 10 touchdowns for the Bulldogs, including a pair of pick-sixes.

“I’m versatile. The Vols like me as a straight corner, but they think I can play both sides of the field,” he said.

“Coach (Jeremy) Pruitt is a defensive-minded guy, so that is what he really wants me at right now, but he said you never know, I could end up playing slot receiver or something. The fact that I’m going to have an NFL player coach me.. We relate so well. We have a really good relationship,” Huff said.

The Morgan County standout worked out at Georgia on Friday before coming to Tennessee. He still hears regularly from State and Louisville, where he took an official visit in June, is on him hard. Indiana and Georgia Tech are also involved with the Peach State athlete. Still, Huff almost speaks like a Tennessee commit, but he hasn’t pulled the trigger just yet.

“I just recently decommitted, so I want to get my mind together before I start my season off with my team because I want to be fully (committed) to my high school team,” he said.

“That’s all I want going on in my head, so until then I’m just going to keep looking around and enjoying taking nice visits like this. (Coach Pruitt) told me to weigh my options and for me to get what I want. Not let anybody else influence my decision.

But Tennessee is most definitely in the top. Most definitely.”