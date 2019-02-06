Tennessee officially landed its white whale Wednesday, inking 5-star offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

The Huntington High (W.Va.) standout has been a Vol lean for months, rebuffing advances from Georgia, Alabama and others, and outright declining interest from Clemson and Ohio State. Wright chose not to sign with Tennessee in December, but the nation’s No. 16 overall prospect took an unofficial visit to Knoxville just before the Early Signing Period. He did give Neal Brown’s new West Virginia staff a look last month, but Wright never seriously entertained the Mountaineers.

The 5-star Under Armour All-American becomes the highest-rated signee at Tennessee since Pruitt took over the program.

Here’s a breakdown of what Wright’s addition means for the Vols…

WRIGHT’S SCOUTING REPORT

“He’s very athletic No. 1, especially for such a kid that’s 6-6, 315 pounds. He’s far ahead of the game as far as pass protection goes. He’s really coachable. He understands the game of football but continues to get better each week. He’s a kid who just wants to play football. He’s got a lot of God-given ability. … He’s got very good feet. He’s very long as well. He can keep speed rushers at bay with this length."



— Billy Seals, Huntington High head coach