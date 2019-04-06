Tennessee fans have been wondering when their Vols would get their next commitment? They got their answer Saturday, as the Vols landed tailback Ebony Jackson from Kell High School (Ga.)

The 6-foot, 205- pound tailback committed to Tennessee was taking in the Vols second scrimmage of the spring.

Here’s a look at what Jackson’s commitment means for UT.

JACKSON SCOUTING REPORT

“Jackson is a versatile football player. His future in Knoxville looks to be at running back, but when I first started evaluating him, he was lining up at safety. He is tough, physical and an aggressive player.

As a running back, he likes to run through defenders and use his size, strength and power to get yards. He is more of a one-cut runner, but he is one who has a little lateral quickness and can bounce the ball outside. When he sees daylight, he has a nice burst and has above average north-south speed. Jackson gets the tough yards, but defenses can’t sleep because he has the ability to break the big one. He is an athlete with ball-skills, so his hands out of the backfield will be another weapon. Overall, Jackson is a strong running back with good size and patience. He may not be that flashy back, but he plays with an edge, he plays with toughness and he is very productive.”

— Chad Simmons, Rivals analyst covering the state of Georgia

HOW DOES JACKSON FIT WITH THE VOLS?

Offensive coordinator Jim Chaney is all about having playmakers and getting them the ball. Jackson’s speed at his size is really impressive. Jackson is the Georgia state 100 meter and 200 meter champion in 5A.

At 200 pounds, Jackson ran a 10.57-100 a year ago. Chaney, who knew Jackson from his days at Georgia, likes tailbacks who can do more than just run between the tackles. He likes guys who can be a factor in the passing game, who he can get in space. Jackson has the ability to do that.

This staff likes bigger backs and at 6-1, 201 pounds now, Jackson is a guy who is only going to get bigger.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?

Jackson says he’s finished and will be back next week for the Orange & White Game. Jackson’s recruitment is only going to grow. Jackson has an offer from Ole Miss. He was at Georgia last weekend and schools are going to continue to come after him.

Tennessee is involved with other tailbacks, too. Fellow Georgia tailback Deondre Jackson was on Rocky Top last week and plays to return next weekend as well. Local tailback Tee Hodge and Memphis native Jabari Small are on the board, too. Tennessee will continue to recruit other backs as they want more than one in this class.

With Tim Jordan and Ty Chandler being juniors, Jeremy Banks a sophomore and signing just Eric Gray tailback in the 2019 class, the Vols need numbers in the offensive backfield.