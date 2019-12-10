Tennessee kept another in-state target at home Tuesday, as 3-star tailback Jabari Small committed to the Vols just one day after his Briarcrest Christian teammate and best friend Omari Thomas chose to play his college ball on Rocky Top.

The former Ole Miss commit is now the 18th pledge in Tennessee’s 2020 class. Small plans to OV in Knoxville this weekend after picking the Vols over Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

Here’s a closer look at what his decision means…

SCOUTING REPORT

“I’ve always been a fan of Small as a player, dating back to his sophomore year. After that year he really caught my eye at the Rivals Camp stop in Nashville, where he won MVP honors at his position. While he carries the load in high school and puts up big numbers, I think his future is in an all-purpose role. He has great hands out of the backfield and is a receiving threat and a matchup nightmare in space for linebackers.

There has also been some though that he could transition to defensive back, something that I could also see as well given his athletic ability. Small comes from a football family and should be a quality addition from a locker room standpoint as well.”

— Woody Womack, Rivals analyst