Impact Analysis: Jabari Small
Tennessee kept another in-state target at home Tuesday, as 3-star tailback Jabari Small committed to the Vols just one day after his Briarcrest Christian teammate and best friend Omari Thomas chose to play his college ball on Rocky Top.
The former Ole Miss commit is now the 18th pledge in Tennessee’s 2020 class. Small plans to OV in Knoxville this weekend after picking the Vols over Texas A&M and Ole Miss.
Here’s a closer look at what his decision means…
SCOUTING REPORT
“I’ve always been a fan of Small as a player, dating back to his sophomore year. After that year he really caught my eye at the Rivals Camp stop in Nashville, where he won MVP honors at his position. While he carries the load in high school and puts up big numbers, I think his future is in an all-purpose role. He has great hands out of the backfield and is a receiving threat and a matchup nightmare in space for linebackers.
There has also been some though that he could transition to defensive back, something that I could also see as well given his athletic ability. Small comes from a football family and should be a quality addition from a locker room standpoint as well.”
— Woody Womack, Rivals analyst
HOW WILL SMALL FIT WITH THE VOLS?
Small rushed for more than 1,500 yards this season, with 27 total touchdowns. The 5-10, 185-pound tailback added some strength to his smaller frame this summer and displayed some added speed during his senior season.
Small is a versatile playmaker (23 catches, returner skills), capable of being utilized in a variety of facets at the next level. Although not quite as explosive, he has some similar skills to rising sophomore tailback Eric Gray.
Smalls joins Maryville’s Tee Hodge as the second tailback in the 2020 class. Both will join a rather crowded room next season that, as of now, is slated to return everybody (Gray, Ty Chandler, Tim Jordan and Carlin Fils-Aime).
WHAT DOES SMALL’S COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?
Tennessee’s tailback recruiting has been quite interesting this cycle. The Vols took an early commit from Kell (Ga.) product Ebony Jackson, only to see the Peach State native flip to Maryland.
They tried to land Tank Bigsby (Auburn) and Ty Jordan (Texas) but saw both opt to head elsewhere. They landed Hodge but had their sights set on a second tailback that included the likes of Len’Neth Whitehead and JUCO and former FSU running back ZaQuandre White.
Small wasn’t even a real target until recent weeks.
But now that the Memphis native is in the fold, are the Vols done at tailback?
Maybe not. The staff continues to recruit Whitehead, although not as aggressively as they once were, and White could take an official visit to Tennessee this weekend. When visiting with OL commit Kyree Miller last week, the staff checked in on Jordan, too.
With needs elsewhere, it’s unlikely the Vols added a third tailback to the class but it can’t be ruled out at this time.