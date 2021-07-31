IMPACT ANALYSIS: Kalib Perry is Tennessee's 12th commit for 2022
Tennessee ends the month of July on a strong note - reeling in commit No. 12 for the 2022 class and the sixth of the month. Kalib Perry chose the Volunteers over Cincinnati and Purdue and becomes the fourth defensive commit for Josh Heupel.
The three-star stands in at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds and is a versatile player for Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Ky. The hybrid-defensive player is tabbed as the state’s seventh-best prospect and is ranked as the 53rd outside linebacker, per Rivals.
Perry was in Knoxville the for the final weekend of June official visits.
Here’s a detailed look at what a Kalib Perry commitment means for Tennessee.
SCOUTING REPORT
“Obviously, Kalib is a very dynamic player. For us, we use him everywhere - he is very versatile. He’s a very physical player and he plays downhill quick, fast and aggressive. He can close space whether it’s a caught ball or getting downhill. He closes space in a hurry and he’s bringing a hit with some vengeance.
He’s extremely dynamic. We can put his hand on the ground. We can put him at outside backer or inside backer. He can drop back and cover. He’s just an all-around athlete and a really good football player. The biggest thing that stands out about him is his football IQ. He’s a smart kid who watches film. He knows exactly what an offense is trying to do and what the weakness is.
He is a student of the game and brings all of that to the table. Kalib makes us a good football team.”
- Ricky Bowling, Great Crossing HS Head Coach
HOW PERRY FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?
Perry is an instinctive player. On film, the defender does a nice job with play recognition and uses his speed to close the gap or run the ally-way, making the tackle inside-out. While playing quarterback on offense, the new Volunteer commit displays good vision on knowing when to turn it up field or cut outside. It’s also noticeable that Perry can read the end man on the line of scrimmage – both offensively and defensively – to determine how to operate the play on both sides of the ball.
The athlete plays all over the field for Great Crossing High School. Throughout his career, Perry has lined up at free safety, strong safety, outside linebacker, inside linebacker, nickel and defensive end. On offense, the three-star has played quarterback, running back and wide receiver. He’s even been the primary punter for his school.
Tennessee has options with how it can use him, but it’s evident the Volunteers love his defensive upside. With 4.55 speed in the 40-yard dash, Perry has the ability to play both inside and outside of the box. Taking on SEC blockers will be a challenge initially, as well as reading the backs at the college game to adjust to speed. But Perry does the little things right on film that projects well to the next level.
WHAT DOES A KALIB PERRY COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?
Tennessee gets its fourth defensive commit of the class and the second linebacker for defensive coordinator Tim Banks and position coach Brian Jean-Mary. The Vols already have pledges from Elijah Herring, Venson Sneed and Jordan Phillips.
Whether the Vols keep him as a straight-linebacker is still to be seen as Perry could move around and play several positions. Regardless, the new Volunteer commit fits the bill for what Josh Heupel is looking for in a defensive player, one who is smart, fast and aggressive.
It’s no secret Tennessee needs help at the linebacker position moving forward as it’s a youthful and inexperienced bunch. Juwan Mitchell and Solon Page will be moving on soon while newcomer Aaron Willis joins Jeremy Banks, Aaron Beasley, Kwauze Garland and Roman Harrison back in the inside room next season.
There’s more depth on the outside returning with Tyler Baron, Byron Young, Bryson Eason, Morven Joseph and William Mohan, but Theo Jackson departs the nickelback [STAR] spot following 2021. Perry should have the opportunity to provide immediate depth upon arrival.
With Perry in the boat, all eyes point towards four-star offensive lineman Addison Nichols who is set to pick between Tennessee, Ohio State and North Carolina on Monday.