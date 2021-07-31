IMPACT ANALYSIS: Kalib Perry is Tennessee's 12th commit for 2022

Tennessee ends the month of July on a strong note - reeling in commit No. 12 for the 2022 class and the sixth of the month. Kalib Perry chose the Volunteers over Cincinnati and Purdue and becomes the fourth defensive commit for Josh Heupel. The three-star stands in at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds and is a versatile player for Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Ky. The hybrid-defensive player is tabbed as the state’s seventh-best prospect and is ranked as the 53rd outside linebacker, per Rivals. Perry was in Knoxville the for the final weekend of June official visits.

Here’s a detailed look at what a Kalib Perry commitment means for Tennessee.

SCOUTING REPORT

“Obviously, Kalib is a very dynamic player. For us, we use him everywhere - he is very versatile. He’s a very physical player and he plays downhill quick, fast and aggressive. He can close space whether it’s a caught ball or getting downhill. He closes space in a hurry and he’s bringing a hit with some vengeance. He’s extremely dynamic. We can put his hand on the ground. We can put him at outside backer or inside backer. He can drop back and cover. He’s just an all-around athlete and a really good football player. The biggest thing that stands out about him is his football IQ. He’s a smart kid who watches film. He knows exactly what an offense is trying to do and what the weakness is. He is a student of the game and brings all of that to the table. Kalib makes us a good football team.” - Ricky Bowling, Great Crossing HS Head Coach

HOW PERRY FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?

Perry is an instinctive player. On film, the defender does a nice job with play recognition and uses his speed to close the gap or run the ally-way, making the tackle inside-out. While playing quarterback on offense, the new Volunteer commit displays good vision on knowing when to turn it up field or cut outside. It’s also noticeable that Perry can read the end man on the line of scrimmage – both offensively and defensively – to determine how to operate the play on both sides of the ball. The athlete plays all over the field for Great Crossing High School. Throughout his career, Perry has lined up at free safety, strong safety, outside linebacker, inside linebacker, nickel and defensive end. On offense, the three-star has played quarterback, running back and wide receiver. He’s even been the primary punter for his school. Tennessee has options with how it can use him, but it’s evident the Volunteers love his defensive upside. With 4.55 speed in the 40-yard dash, Perry has the ability to play both inside and outside of the box. Taking on SEC blockers will be a challenge initially, as well as reading the backs at the college game to adjust to speed. But Perry does the little things right on film that projects well to the next level.

WHAT DOES A KALIB PERRY COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?