Tennessee’s sizzling May continued Sunday, as the Vols added another blue-chip prospect to their 2019 class.

Dodge City (Kan.) C.C. linebacker Lakia Henry committed to Tennessee over Ole Miss, Nebraska, Alabama and Texas A&M, giving Jeremy Pruitt & Co., their fourth commitment this month.

The 4-star linebacker visited Tennessee for the first time last weekend, immediately naming the Vols his leader after the trip.

Here’s a look at what Henry’s commitment means for Tennessee…

HENRY’S SCOUTING REPORT

“The kid is a guided missile in the middle, he arrives at the ball with a thump nearly every time and he has great closing speed. He needs to work on some false steps and some hesitancy in reading the play at times, but more often than not he dissects the play very well, knows which angle to take and which gap to clear and he's a sure and aggressive tackler. I also love the way he can get skinny in the hole despite being a big linebacker. He reminds me of a poor man's Reuben Foster a bit, not quite as explosive to the ball as Foster but big, covers a lot of ground and arrives quickly to the ball.”

— Mike Farrell, National Recruiting Director for Rivals.com