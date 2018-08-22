Many have wondered about Tennessee's in-state recruiting and Jeremy Pruitt and Company have been very selective when it comes to recruiting in the Volunteer State.

On Wednesday, the Vols landed a big in-state prospect in Memphis offensive lineman Melvin McBride. The 6-4, 310-pound lineman picked UT over Arkansas giving, Tennessee its fourth offensive line commitment, third in-state commitment and 20th overall verbal pledge in the Class of 2019. Here’s a look at what McBrides’s addition means…

McBRIDE’S SCOUTING REPORT

"McBride is the perfect type of interior lineman for Tennessee's new offensive scheme. He's athletic, strong and aggressive and excels at run blocking. Because he's relatively new to the game, he has a lot of untapped potential and could continue to get better as his career moves along. "Landing McBride also helps the Vols continue to work on building a pipeline to Memphis and he will be the second lineman from the city (joining 2018 four-star Jerome Carvin) to pledge to the school in as many years."

— Woody Wommack, Rivals.com Southeast Recruiting Analyst

HOW WILL McBRIDE FIT IN WITH THE VOLS?

At 6-4, 310 pounds McBride continues the trend for Jeremy Pruitt in the class of 2019. Bigger is better. McBride is the 8th commitment in the class to weigh 280 pounds or more. At 6-4, 310, the Whitehaven High School prospect projects to be a guard in college but offensive line coach Will Friend cross trains everyone in his unit.

Tennessee not only likes his size, but also his physicality and his style of play as McBride appears to finish blocks well enough though he is raw.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?