Tennessee added its sixth commitment for the 2019 class — with half now from the state of Georgia — as 3-star tight end Sean Brown pledged to Jeremy Pruitt on Saturday afternoon. It's Tennessee's second commitment from the Peach State in as many weeks, with both Brown and offensive tackle Wanya Morris picking the Vols over Auburn. The 6-foot-5, 244-pound Brown is Tennessee's second tight end commitment for the class of 2019, too, joining Cartersville's Jackson Lowe. Here's a detailed breakdown of what the news means for the Vols...

BROWN'S SCOUTING REPORT "They are getting a young man that just loves to play the game. A young man that is a student of the game and kid with great hands a great attitude. I'm excited to see where he will will be four years from now. "We play him as an H-Back and move him around where people can't bracket him and get mismatches. He also played defensive end for us and we was voted as the Region Defensive Player of the Year by the Region coaches. The last two years, he's had a tipped interception for a touchdown from the defensive end position. He's got quick hands and he's got good instincts. "He's really starting to learn how to use his hands and be a physical player in that aspect, but he's still young. He just turned 17 last month. I look for him to hit another growth spurt. I could see him being a 260-tight end. He's sitting at 244 right now. He's still learning and his best football is ahead of him." — Todd Wheeler, Coosa High Head Coach

HOW DOES BROWN FIT IN WITH THE VOLS? Brown saw business pick up in his recruitment heavily starting back in February. Tennessee and Auburn quickly became the top contenders, with the Vols edging the Tigers and holding off LSU, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech. Offensive coordinator Tyson Helton wants to use more two tight end sets and the addition of Brown and Lowe will give the first-year OC plenty of options in the future. JUCO sensation Dominique Wood-Anderson will be with the program no more than two years and with a strong season could be a one and done on Rocky Top. Pruitt and tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer want bigger bodies from the tight end spot and both of the 2019 pledges offer that. Brown will not be an early enrollee, but his big frame and athleticism will place him in the mix when he arrives next summer.