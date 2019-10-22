"A safety for most of his career, McDonald continues to grow and get bigger and that's why he's projected to play linebacker in college. It's not out of the question for him to play as a box safety, though, especially because of his ability to read and react. McDonald doesn't have the same profile as Eason and French in terms of offers, but has just as much upside and potential to contribute early."

McDonald, a 6-2, 220-pound athlete, flipped from Mississippi State to Tennessee and became the 17th member of the 2020 class, completing Tuesday's' Memphis Movement' for the Vols.

In a span of an hour, Tennessee added a trio of 4-star teammates from the same school, as Whitehaven standouts Bryson Eason, Martavius French and Tamarion McDonald all committed to the Vols on Tuesday night.

HOW WILL MCDONALD FIT IN WITH THE VOLS?



Nicknamed 'Mr. Everywhere,' McDonald is a hybrid linebacker-safety, almost a traditional rover type. While he’s a bit of a tweener, Tennessee loves his senior tape and the explosiveness he displays on film. At 6-2, 220 pounds, McDonald can fill the box in the run game, but also cover tight ends and slot receivers. He projects as the quintessential STAR if he can maintain his speed at his current size.

At Whitehaven, McDonald lines up all over the field and in 2018 had more than 70 tackles, with multi sacks, forced fumbles and interceptions.

He’s a playmaker and some believe he has the highest upside of the trio from Memphis.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?

Tennessee went 3-for-3 on Tuesday night, landing all three Whitehaven targets in succession. Although McDonald doesn't come with quite the acclaim of Eason or French, he's been the most productive high school player of the bunch.

By completing the trio, McDonald officially stamps Tennessee's renewed effort in Memphis under Jeremy Pruitt. In recent cycles, the Vols landed Emmitt Gooden, Jerome Carvin, Jeremy Banks, who was later dismissed, and Eric Gray, but the Grind City has been a particular focus for the staff in 2020.

With the Whitehaven trio on board, look for the Vols to push to flip offensive lineman Chris Morris from Texas A&M, work to continue to build on their relationship with 4-star defensive lineman Omari Thomas, who will OV here this weekend, and potentially get further involved with offensive lineman Marcus Henderson.