Evans is a product of Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C. but is originally from South Carolina. He picked the Vols over the Gamecocks. He becomes the 14th member of the 2021 class that ranks in the Top 5 of Rivals' current team rankings.

Evans, a 5-10, 225-pound back, is the fourth commitment of the week for the Vols, joining Dylan Brooks, Kamar Wilcokson and Julian Nixon.

Tennessee continues its "bananas” week on the recruiting trail as the Vols landed junior college tailback Tiyon Evans on Thursday.

HOW WILL EVANS FIT WITH THE VOLS?

At 5-10, 225 pounds, Evans brings the size and power to the table to Jeremy Pruitt has been looking for. Eric Gray is a guy who can take it to the house, but Evans is more of a hammer-type back. Pruitt has always talked about having a hammer back to go between the tackles, break tackles and get the tough yards.

Still, Evans is not some slow plodder. He returned multiple kickoffs for touchdowns a year ago and he can make people miss with a little wiggle. He's very agile for a guy at 225 pounds. He’s hard to tackle physically and will be a great compliment to Gray and to fellow commitment Jaylen wright, who can play tailback, in the slot and do a variety of things with his speed.

WHAT DOES EVANS’ COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?

Evans is now paired with North Carolina speedster Jaylen Wright, and gives the Vols two tailbacks in the 2021 class. The question is will they take a third?

Tennessee has been in great shape with Cody Brown from Georgia. In fact, there have been rumblings that Brown might make a decision as early as this week. Tennessee has also been mentioned with Texas tailback L.J. Johnson, but he’s long been thought of as a long shot where the Vols have been a favorite with Brown.

With Tennessee losing three tailbacks off the roster in Tim Jordan, Ty Chandler, and seldom used Carlin Fils-Aime, will could replace them with three tailbacks in this class.

A year ago, the Vols signed tailbacks Tee Hodge, Len’neth Whitehead, and Jabari Small. All three of them could play on defense in college.