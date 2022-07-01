Impact Analysis: Tyree Weathersby gives Vols speed, athletic option on line

Tennessee continued its defensive recruiting momentum on Friday, gaining the commit of three-star defensive end Tyree Weathersby of Douglasville, Ga. The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder visited Knoxville multiple times after picking up an offer in January and chose the Big Orange over a Final Four that included Kentucky, Mississippi State and South Carolina as well. The New Manchester standout becomes the 13th commit for the Vols’ class of 2023, the eighth on the defensive side of the football and the third defensive linemen. Weathersby now joins a d-line grouping with four-star Trevor Duncan and three-star Nathan Robinson. Weathersby is now the third new pledge stemming from recruits who were on the final official visit weekend – just days ago – as John Slaughter and Jeremiah Telander committed earlier this week.

Here’s a detailed look at what Weathersby’s commitment means for Tennessee.

SCOUTING REPORT

“He’s an explosive player with unlimited potential. He’s got a lot of raw talent and I think he’s going to be a great player. He’s really grown in the area of leadership when it comes to leading by example. He’s a very quiet guy, but that’s something we have been challenging him with this year in becoming more vocal. It doesn’t come natural to him – but he’s leading by example and becoming more vocal. He does whatever we ask him to do. He just wants to win and go out there and perform every time. To be able to coach guys like that who will do anything on the field, it makes the job easy.” -- Cedrick Jackson, New Manchester head football coach

HIGHLIGHTS

HOW WEATHERSBY FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?

It’s easy to see why Tennessee’s new commit picked up a ton of interest earlier this year. His junior year tape is impressive, ending with All-State Honorable Mentions honors. Weathersby is a lightning rod on the field, makes a habit living in the backfield and utilizes his strength and athleticism to bring down quarterbacks and running backs behind the line of scrimmage. A defensive end, Weathersby is at home with his hand in the dirt. He usually play’s the five-technique but can slide inside when needed. The athlete can also stand up and rush from a two-point stance off the edge in passing situations. He’s a jack-of-all-traits at the prep level and has tons of ability that will translate well to the next level. On tape, the defensive end is seen playing in multiple schemes. He displays great use of his hands when attacking offensive linemen. He’s strong with the bullrush and keeps low while splitting double-teams. His punch is good and he squeezes down the end man on the line of scrimmage, allowing his linebackers to run free and make plays. One of the best things about Weathersby is his motor. It’s always running high and his speed allows him to track down tackles from the backside on routine. That speed is a great weapon on special teams as he is often the first man down the field on kickoff team, weighing 250 pounds. He plays tight end on offense and blocks very well. Weathersby’s tape shows that he is a selfless player and that is a great starting point when moving up into SEC play.

WHAT DOES WEATHERSBY’S COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?