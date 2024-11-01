Impact analysis: What Tennessee is getting in 4-star SF Amari Evans

in other news
Lady Vols debut Kim Caldwell's system in exhibition win over Carson-Newman
Kim Caldwell steered the Lady Vols to a 86-point win over Carson-Newman in their preseason exhibition.
Impact analysis: What 3-star LB Brenden Anes is bringing to Tennessee
What Brenden Anes is bringing to Tennessee football after flipping from Wisconsin.
FLIP ALERT: Tennessee flips in-state 3-star LB Brenden Anes from Wisconsin
In-state three-star linebacker Brenden Anes has flipped from Wisconsin to Tennessee football.
Live updates, discussion: Lady Vols vs. Carson-Newman (Exhibition)
Kim Caldwell is making her public Lady Vols debut as she leads Tennessee into an exhibition with Carson-Newman.
Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. Kentucky
A look at the all-time series between Tennessee and Kentucky ahead of Saturday’s clash in Knoxville.
