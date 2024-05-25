HOOVER, Ala. — Blake Burke couldn't remember the swing but he remembered the moment leading up to it.

Tennessee, playing in an elimination game for the second time in as many days, was even with Mississippi State in the top of the eighth inning late Friday night at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Burke led off the frame, but before stepping up to the plate he called back to the scouting report of Bulldogs pitcher Tyler Davis, who had just entered the game. On the third pitch he faced, Burke sent the ball to right-center field where it just cleared Connor Hujsak's glove and the wall.

It was Burke's 17th home run of the season and it kept the 1-seed Vols in the SEC Tournament, proving to be the difference in a 6-5 victory that sends Tennessee (47-11) to the semifinals where it will face 8-seed Vanderbilt for a spot in the championship game Sunday.

"I don't really remember much (about the hit)," Burke said. "I remember looking at the scouting report before going up there trying to hunt a fastball and I got it, and I took my best swing and that was the result."

It was familiar result for Burke in a familiar place.

As a freshman two years ago, Burke highlighted a six-run ninth inning with a three-run home run that helped punch the Vols' ticket to the SEC Tournament Championship Game over Kentucky.

His most recent homer came in a more high-pressure situation. Tennessee jumped out to a 3-0 lead then squandered it after Mississippi State put up five runs in the fifth to take the lead.

The Bulldogs were a double play away from getting out of the seventh with that lead still intact but an errant throw allowed the tying run to score. Then Burke, who has come through with game-changing hits throughout his Vols career, came through with another.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Ariel Antigua still a immediate player in the SEC despite injuries

"(Burke) has done it time and time again," Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. "Even as a freshman being surrounded by those guys, but I don't think he could have done it freshman year or have done it the way he's done it the last two years without those guys that he played with. It's a good time to give a shout out to those guys that are killing it in pro ball, but also some of the role players.

"Some of them are even still on this team that kind of help make our jobs easier now that we've been in Knoxville for a few years."

That team won both the SEC regular season and tournament titles. This team is close to winning both, too and in position to win even more in the NCAA Tournament in the coming weeks.

There's reason to believe Tennessee can make a run at its third College World Series berth in the last four years, in large part because of the team's ability to overcome run-ins with adversity.

On Friday, the hero was Burke, but the Vols have proven to have a bevy of options in similar moments.

"I think it's cool and we just accept it and we move on," Burke said. "Keep going and whatever happens happens."