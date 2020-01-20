Javin Burke plays just 50 minutes up the road from Tennessee, starring for Bradley Central High in Cleveland, but Saturday’s Junior Day was the versatile athlete’s first true recruiting visit with the Vols.

Burke, who attended the UAB game this fall, got to checkout the facilities and spend time with the staff, connecting with the program that gave him his first college offer just last month.

“It was a lot more than what I expected. The coaches are really invested in kids like us, trying to get us to visit,” Burke said.

“They really pour into these kids. They’re trying to get (Tennessee) kids. Some coaches just put you through the stuff. But they actually talked to you. They actually know you.”

The 3-star in-state standout plays quarterback, tailback and safety for the Bears, but he projects as a defensive back in college. Derrick Ansley likes Burke’s length (6-1, 200 pounds) and speed.

“They don’t really see me as a quarterback, which I’m fine with. I’m open minded. They just view me as an athlete. So probably safety, and I’m cool with that,” Burke said.

Vandy, where he will visit on Feb. 1, and Appalachian State could offer soon, but for now, Tennessee is Burke’s only scholarship, and the fact the biggest in-state school called first carries some weight as Burke’s recruitment is just getting started.

“I like Tennessee,” he said. “I’ve always known of them. I’ve been fond of them. I’m an in-state kid, so you kind of have to like Tennessee. An in-state offer is always good. It’s big.”

Burke is "keeping his options open for now," hoping to snag more offers in the coming months. He does plan to return to Tennessee for a spring practice in March.