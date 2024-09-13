2026 four-star tight end Kendre' Harrison catches up with VolReport following a win with Providence Day.
Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop thinks the Vols have one of the best running back rooms in the country.
James Pearce Jr. is still impacting the game despite no sacks put in the stat book yet.
The Vols are expect to enter their first road test next Saturday with momentum.
The Lady Vols announced their upcoming 2025 slate on Wednesday. Here's how it looks.
2026 four-star tight end Kendre' Harrison catches up with VolReport following a win with Providence Day.
Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop thinks the Vols have one of the best running back rooms in the country.
James Pearce Jr. is still impacting the game despite no sacks put in the stat book yet.