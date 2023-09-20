At this point, the Vols have firmly placed themself in the mix for the four-star from the mid-state as he moves forward with his recruitment.

Morgan currently is ranked as the No. 5 player in Tennessee in the 2025 class and the No. 112 player nationally.

Despite being just a junior in high school, Rockvale (Tenn.) athlete Jaylan Morgan has already visited Tennessee several times and plans to come back again this fall.

Tennessee has made it a focus to lock down in-state talent under this staff and Morgan is no exception.

Currently, the program holds verbal commitments from the No. 1 player in the state in the 2024 class along with three others in the top-11.

"They told me they have to keep at-home talent at home," said Morgan.

At Rockvale, Morgan plays both sides of the ball. While the Vols could still be deciding on where they like the four-star on the field, there is a lot to like about his overall game.

"I haven't been disclosed the information on what position they like me at yet, but (Tennessee's coaching staff said) I'm real physical and I have good footwork," said Morgan.

Morgan currently only has one visit scheduled but has other potential trips on his radar.

"I'm going to the USC at Colorado game on September 30th and then I'm not sure where else I'll be going after that," said Morgan. "But I'll probably be going some other places soon."

His target list includes Tennessee after an "amazing" visit earlier in the year. He has also taken trips to USC, Alabama and Stanford.

These schools have made a significant impression on Morgan.

"(Outside of Tennessee and Colorado), I would say USC for sure and also Alabama," Morgan told VolReport. "They have been standing out to me. Just contacting me and making sure I'm loved and showing love continuously. Also, Stanford, shoutout to them. They also show me love."

Along with the previously listed schools, Rivals.com also lists offers from notable programs such as Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.