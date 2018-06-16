Melvin McBride had heard regularly from Tennessee throughout the spring, so the 3-star offensive guard from Whitehaven High “kind of figured” he leave Rocky Top with a scholarship offer Thursday.

He did.

After impressing both offensive line coach Will Friend and head coach Jeremy Pruitt during Tennessee’s OL/DL camp, McBride collected his 18th offer — a big deal for the Memphis native.

“I’ve been waiting on this one for a while,” McBride said.

“I kind of new they were going offer me because coach Pruitt and coach Friend are always texting me. They kept telling me how they wanted to get me down here. So when I camped, I knew I had a high chance.”

McBride has been very busy this week, earning offers from Tennessee and UF, while also camping at South Carolina, Clemson and Georgia. The Vols worked the 6-foot-3, 300-pound prospect at guard, center and tackle, as McBride took reps alongside fellow in-state offensive lineman Cooper Mays. A former basketball star, McBride has only played a year of varsity football, but the future collegiate guard is super strong and moves well for a guy north of 300 pounds. He’s still learning the techniques of playing offensive line. But he’s progressing.

“Coach Friend said I was doing really good. I was balling out,” McBride said.

I played everything. I didn’t lose a rep. I was body slamming a few folks. Coach (Tracy) Rocker had me go against his two best d-lineman at the camp and I beat both of them.”

After the impressive performance, Pruitt called McBride into his office and not only delivered the good news about an offer but told the 2019 prospect that he wanted him to be a Vol. As soon as possible.

“Coach Pruitt told me he wants me to be a hard commit,” he said. “They think I can really play and like me a lot.”

McBride is in no rush to make a decision, though, especially after seeing his recruitment spike this week. He holds no current leaders, but did say that Tennessee is among the schools standing out the most.

“I like Louisville, Memphis and Tennessee. Those three are standing out the most,” he said.

“I’m going to take this into the season. Ever since I’ve gotten Tennessee and Florida, a lot of schools are recruiting me harder. Coach (Herb) Hand from Texas is showing a lot of love and called me yesterday about wanting to build a relationship and getting me down to Texas. Mississippi State, South Carolina. I like Florida now, too, I just have to get down there.”