In-state prospect Keon Johnson making a name for himself
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The annual NBA Players’ Association Top 100 Camp is definitely the kind of setting where a prospect can make a name for themselves, which is exactly what 2020 wing Keon Johns...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news