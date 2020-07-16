VolQuest - In-state TE Karson Gay discusses Tennessee offer

This time a week ago, Karson Gay had no offers. Fast forward to today, the 2022 6-foot-6 tight end has five with more on the way. “It’s been surreal, to be honest,” Gay told Volquest. “It’s all been so unexpected, but a lot of fun. It’s always been a dream of mine to be given a scholarship to play football.” Last Friday, the Boyd Buchanan standout picked up his first offer from BYU. Then came Ole Miss, Tennessee a few days later and then Pitt and USC Tuesday morning. “I’m looking for an all-around great group of guys,” the prospect said of a potential coaching staff. “I need to be able to connect to a staff and build relationships with them. Really, I’m after a staff who can teach me to become a better football player and person.” Gay has also been in contact with Kentucky, Texas A&M, LSU, Auburn, Clemson, Baylor and TCU. “My coach called me during a dentist appointment, actually, and told me Tennessee offered me a scholarship,” Gay laughed. “It was surreal because I had no clue it was coming.”

Tennessee has mainly been in contact with Boyd Buchanan coach Al Rogers and VFL Buck Fitzgerald of the National Playmakers Academy, where Gay trains as well during the offseason. There’s a lot to like as the 2022 target displays a mixture of size and athleticism and has been a bully to opposing corners and safeties. “You can’t really teach height and I’m 6-foot-6 and a half,” Gay said of his stature. “I play wide receiver for Boyd Buchanan and feel like I do a nice job of finding the open spots on the field. Playing wide receiver has shown coaches that I can move.” The Tennessee native said his high school has implemented some tight end sets for the upcoming campaign and he hopes to see some time there, but he’s mainly been a ‘big’ threat on the outside at wide receiver. “I’ve been clocked recently at 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash and try to use my speed and power to beat guys on the second level,” Gay said. “I out-run the linebackers and feel pretty good about where the defense is, so I find the open spots.”

Growing up in Tennessee, the Gay family is not a major fan of any college football fan base – but that’s obviously not the case for their friends and family. “My friends are all so excited. They’ve been telling me to go ahead and commit early and stay,” Gay said. “But for us, any offer is good. But it’s pretty sweet coming from the state school. “I haven’t gotten a chance to speak with coach [Jeremy] Pruitt yet, but I love what he is doing with the program. I have talked to some of the commits like Hudson Wolfe and Walker Merrill, and I know they are super excited about going there. It’s been cool to kind of be recruited by them, too.” Gay has yet to visit Tennessee officially or unofficially but plans to in the fall if things open up. The tight end prospect was, however, in attendance (as a fan) for UT’s loss to BYU this fall. “That game was my first ever college game,” Gay remembered. “It was awesome, and I can’t wait to be back.” Gay, who is now back with his high school teammates workout out and going through walk-thrus, purchased a weight set for his basement during the quarantine period to stay in shape. One of his neighbors used to be in powerlifting, so he would work with him some as well. But for the most part, Gay was on his own throughout the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. “I’ve been working hard and training throughout everything,” Gay concluded. “I have no clue when a commitment may come. I’m just taking it slow right now and trying to enjoy the moment. It’s really awesome to be getting these looks.”