Having missed time last season due to injury, Louisville, Mississippi defensive end Charles Moore is once again enjoying the grind. Enjoying the little things like practice, interacting with teammates and especially Friday nights.

"I'm trying to put up big numbers," Moore said. "Be really disruptive in the backfield and go out with a bang. I think it's going to be a good year. We have a good defense and a really good defensive line. I have faith in my team as a whole. At some point adversity will come and I think we are up for it."

Moore is still committed to Mississippi State, but that hasn't stopped both Auburn and Tennessee from putting on a full court press to land the talented lineman.

"I've really been enjoying the recruiting process," Moore said. "I like Auburn, Tennessee and LSU a lot. Of course I like Mississippi State. I'm just looking at everyone to make sure I'm making the right decision for me. I'm just praying about it and talking to God. I don't want to be somewhere he doesn't want me to be."

Moore was in Knoxville at the end of July for the Tennessee Bar-B-Q and got the chance to hang with several committed prospects. He heard what they had to say, but what does Moore like about Tennessee?

"I got that same feeling that I got at Mississippi State," Moore said. "It feels like a home type feeling. A place that I fit in at. Coach Pruitt is a good coach. He's been successful."



