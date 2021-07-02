Jaxon Hammond discusses offer from Vols after impressing at camp

Jaxon Hammond grew up loving to watch Peyton Manning as a New Orleans native.

So when the 2023 defensive back from Christian Brothers in Memphis picked up an offer from Tennessee after impressing UT’s coaches at camp over the weekend, it meant a little extra.

“It was amazing and cool,” Hammond told Volquest. “I had a great camp, got to talk to Coach Heupel and had a great time. After the camp, they brought me to the middle of the field and Heupel told me he had been watching me throughout the camp and that he really liked how I had been playing. So he offered me a scholarship and then I got to stay after and take some pictures in uniform. It was great.”

Hammond entered Sunday’s camp on Rocky Top looking to prove how good he is in coverage. He also wanted to show off his speed.

“I was trying to prove I can run good, that I have loose hips and my coverage skills are good,” Hammond said. “I wanted to mainly make sure I ran a great forty time because I actually had a track meet in Knoxville two days prior to camp, so I felt really good going in and wanted to showcase my speed.”

Hammond did just that, running a 4.48 in the forty in front of Tennessee’s coaches.

The Vols were the second school in the conference to offer Hammond, joining Mississippi State. Hammond has also picked up offers from Arkansas State and Austin Peay this summer.

“Coach (Willie) Martinez was a great dude, a great teacher and I learned a lot from him,” Hammond said. “Coach (Tim) Banks was great, too. He kept up with me during the camp and gave me a lot of things that I can incorporate into my game to make me a better player.”