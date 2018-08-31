Volquest.com

The eagle has landed. 2018 signee JJ Peterson has been approved by the NCAA clearing houseand will arrive on Rocky Top this weekend.

After finally completing his school work last week and then getting cleared by the NCAA on Friday afternoon, prized signee JJ Peterson arrived at Tennessee will begins practice and school on Monday.

“It makes the trip more thankful,” Peterson said on Friday afternoon. “I’ve been sitting here waiting to get there. I got my school work completed and I’m ready to go.”

Peterson won’t be with the Vols this weekend but will start his acclimation period on Monday.

“I’m just ready to get there and do my acclimation and help team best way I can,” Peterson said.

All offseason, Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt has remained confident that Peterson, the top-rated signee in UT's 2018 class, would join his teammates this season, but with fall classes starting last Wednesday, the deadline for the Colquitt County (Ga.) prospect to arrive was running out.

“It’s the same deal,” Pruitt said last week.

“We’re still expecting him to be here.”

Now he is, but Peterson has a lot of catching up to do — even for a former Top 100 prospect who chose Tennessee over Alabama, Auburn and Georgia. The former 4-star recruit has been rehabbing a shoulder injury sustained in the U.S. Army All-American Game in January and must take part in the 5-day acclimation period before he officially joins his teammates on the field.

Peterson will not eligible to play in the opener against West Virginia on Saturday.

Still, the late arrival was still worth the wait for Tennessee.

Peterson immediately gives the Vols another athletic body on defense and special teams. As a senior, Peterson recorded 110 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, five sacks and three forced fumbles.

"He’s a freakish athlete, and he really hasn’t tapped into his potential as a football player or a linebacker," Rivals.com Southeast Analyst Chad Simmons said.

"He’s been used in a lot of different ways whether it be in coverage, playing in space, blitzing off the edge. He fast, aggressive and closes well. He’s great in blitz packages. Once he settles in and finds his true position and hones in on one spot you’re really going to see him blossom as a linebacker. He’s a guy who can make an immediate impact on special teams. He plays violent, plays fast."

The Vols hoped to insert Peterson into the inside linebacker competition during fall camp, but the 6-foot-2, 230-pound freshman will likely be a special teams contributor early this fall.