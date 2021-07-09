Joe Williams talks offer from Tennessee after camping with Vols

Whitehaven High School in Memphis has become quite the pipeline for the Vols in recent years.

Tennessee signed Bryson Eason, Tamarion McDonald and Martavius French out of Whitehaven two years ago and now the Vols have their sights set on another West Tennessee product.

2024 athlete Joe Williams camped with Tennessee on Sunday and earned an offer as he impressed UT’s coaches.

“I loved it,” Williams told Volquest about his visit. “It was great. I met a lot of coaches and was able to do a lot of stuff.

“I loved Tennessee. I wanted to stay for the barbecue that they had afterwards, but my family wanted to go home. Their locker room is beautiful.”

Tennessee and running backs coach Jerry Mack like Williams as a running back. They were impressed by his quickness and size during the camp over the weekend.

“That’s my guy,” Williams said of Mack. “He’s a great coach and I can talk to him any time I want to.

“Coach Heupel and I talked throughout camp. He’s just like Coach Mack and gives me great advice, like telling me to keep my head on straight.”

Tennessee is Williams’ fifth offer. Memphis was the first school to offer, followed by Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee State and Buffalo.

“It was special for me being from Memphis and getting that offer from Tennessee,” Williams said. “Plus, with me being at Whitehaven, we’ve been putting a bunch of guys at Tennessee like Bryson Eason and Tamarion McDonald.”