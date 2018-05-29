Tennessee offensive lineman Jahmir Johnson, who moves to Knoxville this week, has always been athletic. He's always been big, but football was never really his focus in high school. That is until a summer afternoon before his senior year that changed everything in is life.



“My first football coach died the summer going into my senior year. He was like my father growing up. I remember sitting at the gravesite and thinking I'm going to take football serious,” Johnson said. “From that day my life changed. I started getting A's in school. I started playing with a purpose and working out with a purpose. Everything just became a purpose for me that day. Since that day, I have just beeing grinding and working to make it out of the hood and help the people around me.”

That coach was David Harris and for Johnson he was much more than a little league coach in Philadelphia.

“He was probably the first person to ever care about me. I come from a bad neighborhood and stuff like that. Nobody asked him to help me, but he wanted to do it. He saw my aunt struggling. She had three boys to take care of. He cared for me and my brothers. He put us in the gym everyday and he never once turned his back on us. As I got older, I was like coach Dave is really kind of my dad. People just to talk about it all the time. They would say Coach Dave is your pop. When he died, I really realized how special of a person he was and what he meant to me.

“I think him dying made me honor the game more. I love football, but basketball was always my sport. Now I love playing the game of football. I don't know, I just love it. As a kid, I would get in trouble. I had to realize that football was the only thing where you can let your anger out and stuff like that within the whistle. That's why I love being a lineman. You get to hit every player, every play. You can be aggressive. Me bottling my anger up for game week, I think it helps me focus on what I need to get done. The game of football is really the first thing I have been happy with.”

Johnson's father died when Jahmir was young. He knows his mother, but it was Johnson's aunt Rhonda Johnson, who along with Harris has guided Johnson and his two older brothers through life.

“My brother Amir graduated last Saturday from Delaware College. My oldest brother graduated from Cookstown last year. She told us when we were kids. I want to say I was 7 or 8. She told us the reason we did the sports was for a scholarship because she couldn't pay for college. She wouldn't waste any time with us being in the streets, literally we went from football season, to basketball season to track season every year,” Johnson said.

“My oldest brother went on a basketball scholarship and my other brother went on a partial football scholarship and now I'm going to Tennessee.”

Johnson's arrival to Rocky Top caps off an unusual football journey. The offensive lineman focused on basketball his first three years in high school. In fact, Johnson didn't play high school football until the last month of the season his junior year.

“Basketball just wasn't clicking fast enough for me. I wasn't getting the attention and the scholarships that I wanted. I didn't want to wait too long to where I couldn't get a scholarship for anything so I decided to play both. I wanted to try out football and see,” Johnson explained.

Johnson ended up with several Divison 1-AA offers and ultimately ended up at Rhode Island where things didn't click for him.

“Rhode Island ended up not being a great fit for me,” Johnson said. “When I was at Rhode Island I unfortunately slipped down the steps and tore my ACL. I rehabbed the whole year. It went really well and I went to juco. The transition from high school for me in college was tougher because I wasn't that strong. I had just focused on basketball my 9th, 10th, 11th grade year. Having a college weight room that first year at Rhode Island really seperated me from everyone in JUCO. Once I got to JUCO I was ready to dominate.”

Johnson dominated enough to find himself with offers from Tennessee, Nebraska and others. Signing with the Vols in December, Johnson has focused on the classroom and the weight room before arriving this week.

“I have been in the weight room everday,” Johnson said. “I stick to the plan that they have sent me. I have followed it as close as I can. Every workout is tough. Getting through it and dominate it is what you want to do so when you get there that's what you prepare for. It's not a hard transition. I like it. I knew when I signed with Tennessee there would be a transition like this. That's why I'm excited about.”

Johnson is also excited about the resources before him in Knoxville. A state of the art weight room. A completed strength staff including a nutritionist and three square meals a day. That's why Johnson isn't worried about turning his 275 pound frame into a 295-300 pound frame.

“Around 295-300 is where they want me. That's fine,” Johnson stated. “I was a 300 pounder out of high school. Bouncing back up to that weight won't be a hard transition. In JUCO, we didn't have enough food and stuff like that.”

Johnson is also looking forward to joining his teammates and moving into a more competitive situation.

“I know when I am working out by myself, I'm limited to certain things because I don't have a spotter and stuff like that,” Johnson said. “I know once I get there and see everyone competiting, I know that's going to get me going and I'm ready for it.”

Johnson feels he is ready to lead and has made it clear to his new head coach that he has a plan. That plan included leadership whith Pruitt admits he's looking for.

“When I talked coach Pruitt, I told him my plan. I'm a leader,” Johnson stated. “I'm just not comfortable with seeing people down or not doing what they need to do. I'm a vocal leader. I want to be a captain one day for the University of Tennessee. I want to come in and impress early. I want to get my degree and be the best player I can be. As you go into Tennessee, you see Peyton Manning has all the things around. That's wonderful. He hasn't played for Tennessee in a minute and everyone talks about him like he's still there. That's how I want to be remembered one day.”

An idea born from an aunt who raised him and a little league coach that gave Johnson stability as a kid and gives him the drive today to be succesful in all that he does.