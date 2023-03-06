While in high school, Jordan Horston was one of the highest-touted players in the country. She was ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 guard by ESPN.

Following heavy recruitment by the top programs in the nation, the Columbus, Ohio native chose to play for Kellie Harper in her first year in Knoxville.

As a freshman, Horston instantly made an impact. She scored 10.1 points per game but also was dominant in other aspects. She would grab 5.5 rebounds, pass for 4.5 assists and play lockdown defense on every possession.

In her sophomore year, she continued to improve. Her scoring load went down, but she continued to be a critical piece for the Lady Vols.

Then, Horston truly came into her own as a junior. She raised her scoring average to 16.2 points per game while also grabbing 9.4 rebounds. However, she was forced to miss the final games of the season due to a fractured dislocation of her elbow.

Now, Horston is a senior. In her fourth year, the guard has developed into the heartbeat of the team. This includes leadership on and off the court.

On the season, she's averaged 15.4 points, seven rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. All of these marks — outside of points — are the most on the team. Her scoring mark is second, as well.

This production has even landed her in the first round of the majority of WNBA mock drafts for the upcoming season.

With Horston impacting the game in every way imaginable, her infectious energy has rubbed off on her teammates. During the SEC Tournament, she continued to cement herself as the leader of the team. This helped lead to a win over LSU and a trip to the championship game.

"Everyone needs a Jordan Horston on their team," said Jillian Hollingshead. "She always brings the energy. She always shows up. When we need her, she's always going to show up and show out. That's what she did (vs. LSU). I'm very proud of her."

With Horston visibly energetic, the team followed suit. During the game against LSU, the entire team was using each other to gain motivation.

This resulted in a 17-point comeback in the win over the Tigers.

"I think they were all feeding off of each other," said Harper after the game. "Obviously, Jordan (Horston) is somebody they're always looking to. The way that she was able to make some plays in that second half — some hustle plays, some defensive boards. I thought she did a really good job. We have some players that are emotional."

This style of motivation is what makes Horston so impactful. She is never worried about herself. Instead, she is focused on her teammates.

With the team in mind, she sparks a rare unity within the team. It is one unit trying to accomplish a goal instead of individuals looking out for themselves.

"She's a great competitor," said Karoline Striplin. "Always wants to win. She also puts the team first. That's a huge thing to be able to learn from and model your game after. I think that she's just a great player all around. We're just really thankful to have her on this team and we want to win as many games so we can keep playing with her."

However, as a leader, Horston has grown since her time on campus.

When she arrived as a freshman, she impacted the team through the examples she set. Her high energy and constant effort led to even the upperclassmen matching her enthusiasm.

Now that she has multiple seasons under her belt, she has also begun to take on a role as a verbal leader.

Due to this development, Horston lifted her teammates up with affirmations this year. She has refused to let her fellow Lady Vols lose confidence.

"It's a little bit of both," said Striplin on her leadership style. "Jordan (Horston) has become more of a vocal leader this year. She's just a really compassionate person. She's always in your ear telling you, 'You can do it, you can do it, you got this.' We just have to do that for her. It's been awesome to see her become more of a vocal leader this year."

Now that the regular season and SEC Tournament are over, Tennessee is guaranteed just one more game. With Horston likely leaving for the WNBA after this season, any match may be the last time she suits up in a Lady Vols uniform.

With all that she's given to the program, it's impossible to imagine she'll let the team go out without a fight, though.

Tennessee will find out its opponent and location on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET when the NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed.