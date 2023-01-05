It didn't take Josh Heupel long to find his new offensive coordinator.

Joey Halzle, who's been Tennessee's quarterbacks coach since 2021, has been promoted to the Vols' offensive leader, the program announced Thursday morning.

"Joey has been instrumental in our record-setting offensive success over the past two seasons, and he's built great trust within our team," Heupel said in a statement. "I have known Joey for over 15 years, and his track record of player development has impacted every place he has been. He has complete knowledge of our aggressive offensive identity and principles. Having played and coached at this level, he understands how to connect with players and will continue to make a significant impact in recruiting.

"This will be a seamless transition for him as we strive to build a championship program that Vol Nation is proud of."

Halzle, 36, was heavily involved in Tennessee's game preparation and planning for its Orange Bowl matchup with Clemson on December 30 in Miami – a 31-14 win for the Vols to cap an 11-win season. While Heupel called the offensive plays, he and Halzle – who sat in the press box – worked together to direct Joe Milton and the unit.

"It's been great," Halzle said of handling his duties ahead of the Orange Bowl while meeting with reporters in Miami. "This staff has been together for a long time. A lot of us were at UCF together. A lot of us were at Missouri together as well. We've been together a long time, and I think because of that, we've had a great move over to this new situation, where we're not fully staffed right now but everybody is kind of just taking different roles that they haven't had to do and just making it as fluid as possible."

Halzle is replacing Alex Golesh, who was hired as USF's head coach ahead of the Orange Bowl. When asked before the game if he was in the running to be Tennessee's next offensive coordinator, he simply said that the team would determine that at a later date.

"We're going to go try to win a ballgame on Friday night – and everyone's pitching in to get that one done," Halzle said. " ... We'll figure it out on the backend."

It turns out that Halzle is indeed the man for the job. He'll now be directing a Tennessee offense that put up historic numbers in 2022 and brings back plenty of key pieces on that side of the ball in 2023.

"I am grateful to Coach Heupel for this opportunity, and I look forward to building on the dynamic offensive success we have achieved thus far," Halzle said in a statement. "Our offense will continue to be the attacking, sophisticated and up-tempo unit that Vol Nation is accustomed to, while maximizing the potential we have as a team and individually. I have great appreciation for our players and want them to fulfill their aspirations at Tennessee.

"It's our job as teachers to put them in a position to be successful —on and off the field – and have fun while doing it."