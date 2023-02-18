LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tennessee will again be down two key starters for Saturday's matchup with Kentucky at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Senior forward Josiah-Jordan James and freshman forward Julian Phillips will not be available against the Wildcats, a UT spokesperson said.

It will be James' third-straight game out after suffering a left ankle sprain late in the second half of the Vols' game at Vanderbilt on Feb. 8. Phillips missed the Alabama game on Wednesday due to a hip flexor sustained in the first half against Missouri last week.

James is averaging 9.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, while Phillips averages 9 points and 4.8 rebounds.

With both players out again, it provides another opportunity for sophomore forward Jonas Adioo and wing Jahmai Mashack.

In his second-straight start against Alabama, Aidoo scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Mashack made his first start of the season versus the Crimson Tide and turned in the highest plus-minus on the team — playing 27 minutes and locking down Alabama's top scorer in Brandon Miller in Tennessee's 68-59 win.

Tenth-ranked Tennessee (20-6, 9-4 SEC) looks to avenge a 63-56 loss to Kentucky (17-9, 8-5) on Jan. 14 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.