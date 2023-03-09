NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee is moving on.

Josiah-Jordan James is a big reason why.

The senior guard delivered in a game where the Vols needed the most out of him, scoring a game-high 20 points on 6-for-13 shooting and four 3-pointers in Tennessee's 70-55 win over No. 13 seed Ole Miss in the second round of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.

Fifth-seeded Tennessee (23-9) will play No. 4 seed Missouri in the tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

In their second-straight game without star guard Zakai Zeigler (ACL), the Vols put together an impressive offensive performance that was enough to overcome a strong shooting start from the Rebels.

Santiago Vescovi scored 15 points and six rebounds finished as Tennessee shot nearly 50% from the floor.

Myles Burns led Ole Miss with 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting.

For the first 20 minutes, both teams nearly matched each other step for step, trading baskets and leads back.

Ole Miss (12-21) took its biggest lead of the half with an 8-0 run kickstarted by an Amaree Abram layup and capped by a Murrell 3-pointer to put the Rebels up 25-19.

Tennessee responded though, rattling off its own scoring stretch that included eight unanswered points with 3-pointers from Nkamhoua and Mashack to give the Vols the lead back at 27-25.

Tennessee went into the intermission with momentum, extending its lead with back-to-back scores from Vescovi before James ended the half with a corner three at the buzzer to swell the Vols' advantage to 39-33.

James opened the second half with five points in less than a minute, drawing a foul and hitting both ensuing free throws before connecting on his fourth 3-pointer to up Tennessee's lead to 11.

Ole Miss found some life with less than 13 minutes left, stringing together seven unanswered points to pull within four, but the Rebels could hardly build on it, suffering through a scoring drought that went for more than three minutes, preventing them from closing the gap down the stretch.

James provided the exclamation point with layup with one minute left.

Tennessee and Missouri (23-8) will play at 3 p.m. ET on Friday for a spot in Saturday's semifinal.

The Tigers beat the Vols, 86-85 on a DeAndre Gholston three as time expired on Feb. 11 in Knoxville.