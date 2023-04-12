After spending just one season at Tennessee, Justine Pissott has entered the transfer portal.

This news was first reported by The Ball Out Sports on Wednesday morning.

In her freshman year, Pissott appeared in 27 games for an average of just seven minutes.

During this time, she averaged 2 points and one rebound on 33.3% shooting from the field and 26.1% shooting on 3-pointers. She made both of her free throw attempts over the course of the season.

Her career high in points came early in the season in a match against UCF. She scored 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting from the field and a pair of made 3-pointers.

Although she is a phenomenal shooter, Pissott struggled to see the court due to the experienced depth in front of her.

She will likely attract interest from a myriad of teams due to her potential and three years of remaining eligibility, though.

Pissott was Kellie Harper's lone scholarship freshman on the roster. The Toms River, New Jersey native was given a 5-star rating by ESPN and was considered the No. 11 recruit in the country.

Walk-on Edie Darby is now the only remaining player from the 2022 recruiting class.

Harper has also failed to add a high school recruit for the upcoming season. Due to this, junior Karoline Striplin will likely be the youngest scholarship player on the team next year. She will be 20 years old by the beginning of the season.

Tennessee has plenty of experienced depth for next season, but the lack of younger players raises questions for the future.

Currently, Harper has a pair of highly-touted players committed but they are in the classes of 2025 and 2027.