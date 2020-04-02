Kamarro Edmonds bonds with Chaney on Tennessee visit
2021 athlete Kamarro Edmonds of Havelock, N.C. was offered by Tennessee as a sophomore, but the 3-star playmaker just recently made his way onto UT’s campus. “It was a special moment when they offe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news