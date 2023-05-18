Amid an impressive run for Tennessee softball, 21st year head coach Karen Weekly has earned a contract extension, that school announced Thursday.

The five-year contract extension, which runs through June 30, 2028, comes as the No. 4 national seed Lady Vols prepare to play in their 19th-straight NCAA Tournament after winning both the SEC regular season and tournament titles.

"I've been impressed from day one with Karen with her ultra-competitive mindset to be the best and how professional she goes about her business in leading our softball program," Tennessee athletic director Danny White said in a press release. "She is a great representative of our athletics department and the competitive excellence we strive to have. We are excited to sign her to a long-term extension to keep her on Rocky Top."

Weekly arrived at Tennessee in 2002 with her husband and co-head coach Ralph Weekly.

The two oversaw a plethora of successes for the program which started in 1996, leading the Lady Vols to Women's College World Series appearances in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2012 and 2013 as well as conference tournament championships in 2006 and 2007.

Following Ralph Weekly's retirement at the end of the 2021 season, Karen Weekly took over as the lone head coach and has kept Tennessee's streak of postseason appearances in tact.

She led the Lady Vols to their first league regular season crown since 2007 and their first tournament championship since 2011 this season, winning 40-plus games for the 20th-straight season.

Weekly was named SEC Coach of the Year earlier this month.

"It's a privilege to be the softball coach at Tennessee and to work for Danny White," Weekly said. "I appreciate his faith and trust in me to lead Lady Vol softball into the future. The support we receive from the athletics administration is phenomenal. Chancellor Donde Plowman is an incredible leader for our campus and I'm grateful for her mentorship. I am blessed to coach a terrific group of young women and work alongside amazing assistants and staff who share our vision for success."

Tennessee hosts Indiana, Louisville and Northern Kentucky in the Knoxville regional of the NCAA Tournament at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium this weekend.

The Lady Vols play Northern Kentucky on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET.