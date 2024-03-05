On Tuesday, Lady Vols basketball forward Rickea Jackson was named to the All-SEC First-Team for the second straight season.

The Tennessee standout is averaging 19.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game on 46.7% shooting from the field and 31.5% shooting on 3-pointers.

This is an improvement from the 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists she averaged the year prior.

After beginning her career at a turbulent Mississippi State, Jackson transferred to Knoxville to find some stability. This is what she's gotten in Kellie Harper as she retained the same coach for consecutive seasons for the first time in her career.

This consistency has played into Jackson earning 19.9 points per game in SEC play — the second most in the conference. Against ranked teams, her average jumps to 23.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per match.

Harper recognizes how special of a player Jackson is and says she deserves the honor.

"I'll tell you, there's a lot of talented player in our league this year," said Harper. "Lot of players that had great stats consistently throughout the season. Just proud of her. You know, I think she deserves that and I'm glad we can recognize her and how well she's performed since she's been on this campus."

Jackson is now the fifth Lady Vol to repeat the honor since 2012 joining Meighan Simmons (2013, 2014), Isabelle Harrison (2014, 2015), Rennia Davis (2020, 2021) and Jordan Horston (2022, 2023).

She also previously claimed All-SEC Second-Team honors with the Bulldogs in the 2019-20 season.

Tennessee finished 17-11 overall and 10-6 in SEC play. This earned it the 5-seed in the SEC Tournament and a presumed secure spot in the following NCAA Tournament.